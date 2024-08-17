Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $442.32

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 442.32 ($5.65) and traded as high as GBX 481.40 ($6.15). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 479.30 ($6.12), with a volume of 2,431,094 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.38) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.28) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.5 %

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 460.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 442.63. The company has a market cap of £12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,040.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 3.16 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is currently 5,625.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sally Johnson acquired 2,493 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,517.66 ($14,705.90). 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.