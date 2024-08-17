Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Major Shareholder Buys $238,161.21 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 171,339 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $238,161.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,843,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,510.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.19. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

