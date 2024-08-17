Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in July

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 232,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.5 days.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.65. 725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. Relx has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $48.71.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $18.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

