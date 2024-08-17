Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.7%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.41 and last traded at $59.72. Approximately 1,506,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,100,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,492,000 after acquiring an additional 531,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,043,000 after acquiring an additional 413,865 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after buying an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $506,526,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

