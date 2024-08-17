Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.21

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 1243523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 240.6% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,228 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Real Brokerage by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 218,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth approximately $474,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

