Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.21

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 1243523 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.
Real Brokerage Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 1.03.
Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.06 million. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
