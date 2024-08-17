Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Short Interest Update

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Raytech Trading Up 12.8 %

Raytech stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 276,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,545. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35. Raytech has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

Raytech Company Profile

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

