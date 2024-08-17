Raymond James Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$16.25

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.31.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 0.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$14.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -317.86%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Stories

