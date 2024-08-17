Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) PT Lowered to $9.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RANI has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

NASDAQ:RANI opened at $2.79 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $140.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.15.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

