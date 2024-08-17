Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Trading Up 2.4%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.71). Approximately 51,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 93,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50 ($2.65).

Ramsdens Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 198.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10. The firm has a market cap of £67.79 million, a P/E ratio of 885.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Ramsdens Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Ramsdens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,583.33%.

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Jewellery Retail, and Purchase of Precious Metals. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and asset backed lending services.

