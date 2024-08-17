Radio Caca Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $50.93 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001407 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

