Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Shares Up 4.4%

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 99,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 229,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Quhuo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

