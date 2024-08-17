Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Director Pamela Faye Steer Buys 10,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Faye Steer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.62 per share, with a total value of C$16,200.00.

Quarterhill Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of QTRH opened at C$1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$190.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.07.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Quarterhill from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Quarterhill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.