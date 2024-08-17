Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Qilian International Holding Group Trading Down 6.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Qilian International Holding Group Company Profile

Qilian International Holding Group Limited manufactures and distributes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), traditional Chinese medicine derivatives (TCMD), and other by-products in China. The company provides licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

