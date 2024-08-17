Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Lifeway Foods, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial boosted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lifeway Foods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifeway Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Lifeway Foods Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $273.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.01. Lifeway Foods has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,125,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 14,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $179,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,839,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,105 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $174,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,084,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,977,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

