Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Issued By DA Davidson

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2025 earnings at $14.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.86 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $362.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.74 and its 200-day moving average is $353.25. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.