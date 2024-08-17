Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TeraWulf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

NASDAQ WULF opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 30,679 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,464,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,641 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TeraWulf news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

