Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Rumble Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rumble in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rumble’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rumble’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 161.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of RUM opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. Rumble has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rumble by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rumble by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rumble by 1,270.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rumble in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,937,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,416,502.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $1,176,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

