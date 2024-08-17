Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 260.65% and a negative net margin of 352.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRSN. Lifesci Capital raised Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRSN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.