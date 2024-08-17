Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 260.65% and a negative net margin of 352.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MRSN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 479.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
