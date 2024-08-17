Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Decreased by Cormark

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 6.22%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.36.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,602,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $14,618,000. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,956,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,906,301 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,604,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

