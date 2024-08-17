Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Cut by Analyst

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Galiano Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Galiano Gold Price Performance

GAU opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $362.92 million, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 36,225,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 662,500 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 5.6% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,919,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 947,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 208.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,141 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.