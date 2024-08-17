Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Reduced by Analyst

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of BRNS stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.52. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.16.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,292,000. DC Funds LP acquired a new stake in Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barinthus Biotherapeutics

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

