Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. Boosted by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Aptevo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.86) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.26.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

