Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital downgraded ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

ALXO opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $132.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.06. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $368,643. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ALX Oncology by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

