Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Reduced by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price target for the company.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 890.13% and a negative return on equity of 259.68%. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

