Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.44). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

ORIC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of ORIC opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $627.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

