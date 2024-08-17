Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418,068 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.34% of Q2 worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 2,582.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Q2 by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Q2 from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Q2 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Q2 Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. 570,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.54. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $75.94.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 420,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,739,675.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 721,184 shares in the company, valued at $43,992,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,391 shares of company stock worth $5,997,160. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Recommended Stories

