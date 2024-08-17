PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PVH from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.50.

PVH stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,109. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

