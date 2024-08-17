Pure Financial Advisors LLC Invests $331,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 775,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,821,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,476,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $65.50. 834,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,511. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.08. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.