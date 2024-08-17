Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,877,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.75, for a total value of $1,086,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,703 shares of company stock worth $26,615,855. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $371.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.37. 1,181,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,119. The company has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $480.54 and its 200 day moving average is $442.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.83 and a 12-month high of $510.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

