Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.98. 441,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,140. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.