Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,915,000 after buying an additional 5,006,706 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,912,000 after buying an additional 365,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,387,000 after buying an additional 54,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.69. 547,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,344. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $317.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.65. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

