Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after buying an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,003,000 after buying an additional 1,523,631 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $172.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,614,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

