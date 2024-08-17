Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,874,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. 588,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,210. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

