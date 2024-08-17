Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,072 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,186.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $553.46. 1,541,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,834. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $537.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

