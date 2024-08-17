PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,596 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period.

Shares of PTCT stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.42. 431,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.65. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.85.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

