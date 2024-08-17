PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (PTNDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTNDY opened at $11.00 on Friday. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $22.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.
About PT Vale Indonesia Tbk
