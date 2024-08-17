Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $88.70

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 88.70 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 88.10 ($1.12), with a volume of 947073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.30 ($1.13).
Prs Reit Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £484.99 million, a PE ratio of 1,103.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.93.
Prs Reit Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Prs Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.
Insider Activity
About Prs Reit
The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company has investment of over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.
