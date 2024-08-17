ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.88

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.88 and traded as low as $27.40. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 8,428,046 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 40,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 149,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

