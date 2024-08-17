ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.42

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.42 and traded as high as $54.37. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $54.37, with a volume of 39 shares.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 3.41% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

