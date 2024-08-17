Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 352 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.64. The stock had a trading volume of 443,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,606. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

