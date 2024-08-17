Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.99. 11,704,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,228,174. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $232.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.