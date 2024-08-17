Professional Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,382 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $91,374,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,971,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,203,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

