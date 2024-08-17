Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,158,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,072,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

