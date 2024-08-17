Professional Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFQY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VFQY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,681 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.46. The company has a market capitalization of $338.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

