Private Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 126,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Visteon makes up about 2.7% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Visteon worth $14,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Visteon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Visteon by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Visteon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W downgraded Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $97.23. 174,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $95.40 and a 1-year high of $144.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $431,166.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visteon

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.