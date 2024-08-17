Private Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.50. The company had a trading volume of 332,256 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

