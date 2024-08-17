Private Capital Management LLC Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 35.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA FAS traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $118.15. 396,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,434. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.36. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

