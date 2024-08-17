Private Capital Management LLC Acquires 857 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.52. The company has a market capitalization of $237.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

