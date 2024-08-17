Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Trading Down 1.2%

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. 2,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Prime Meridian Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.68. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Prime Meridian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, health savings, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.