Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

