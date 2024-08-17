Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PW opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.70.
Power REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.